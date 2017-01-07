Neiman Marcus is pulling its IPO

Flickr/Josiah Mackenzie Christmas Tree at Neiman Marcus

The luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has requested to withdraw its initial public offering.

The company, which filed for its flotation in August 2015, said in a statement Friday it had “determined that it is not in its best interests to proceed with the initial public offering.”

The private equity firms TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus in 2013 sold Neiman Marcus to the Canadian Pension Plan and Ares Management.

More to come…

