Neiman Marcus is selling a $255,000 RV in its extravagant 2020 Fantasy Gifts list as RV sales continue to boom

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Bespoke Customised Endless Highways Performance Edition.

Neiman Marcus has teamed up with Bowlus Road Chief to unveil a Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer for the luxury department store’s 2020 Fantasy Gifts.

This unveiling comes at a fortuitous time: travel trailer, as well as camper van and RV, shipments have continued to skyrocket amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The $US255,000 bespoke home on wheels gives Neiman Marcus customers the opportunity to work with Bowlus Road Chief’s CEO and chief designer Geneva Long to create a custom interior.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Neiman Marcus has teamed up with Bowlus Road Chief to unveil a $US255,000 Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailerRV as a part of the luxury department store’s 2020 Fantasy Gifts.

As of now, there’s no better time or year to include a travel trailer in a holiday gift guide. Several months ago, road travel, and consequently RV sales, started skyrocketing as states began lifting coronavirus-induced stay-at-home orders and people started looking for safer travel alternatives to cruises and aeroplanes.

Even though months have passed since this RV boom initially became apparent, the recreational vehicle industry has still shown no signs of slowing down. Last month, RV manufacturers shipped out 41,509 units, a 31.2% increase year-over-year, according to a September 2020 survey of RV manufacturers by the RV Industry Association trade group.



Read more:





How a luxury e-commerce founder continued a key partnership with Neiman Marcus throughout the pandemic, while leaning into a socially distanced business model



Bowlus Road Chief’s specific road travel vehicle, the travel trailer, is included in this shipment spike. Last month, travel trailer shipments increased by 38.7% compared to the same time last year, according to the same survey.

The new Neiman Marcus offering is an upgraded version of Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer.

Neiman Marcus’ iteration, however, gives customers the opportunity to work with Bowlus Road Chief’s CEO and chief designer Geneva Long to create a custom edition trailer.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer.

Bowlus Road Chief’s personalisation program has over 400 seating, 40 flooring, 35 bedding, and 100 awning options for a total of over 56 million different combinations, according to Neiman Marcus.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer.

The Fantasy Gifts version will also come with extra items, such as cookware from Abbio Kitchen, a four-person dinnerware set, two outdoor seating accessories, a set of kitchen and table linens, and a set of pillows and a blanket.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer.

The total package — which includes a $US10,000 donation from Bowlus Road Chief to The Heart of Neiman Marcus foundation — retails for $US255,000. To compare, the non-bespoke version starts at $US225,000.

Bowlus Road Chief Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

The trailer’s layout is composed of a bedroom, bathroom, indoor and outdoor kitchen, and living room, all filled with “yacht-grade finishes,” according to Neiman Marcus.

Bowlus Road Chief Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

Source: Business Insider

The home on wheel’s unique exterior appearance isn’t just for aesthetic purposes: the trailer has an aerodynamic “armour-like” shell and a low centre of gravity, according to its maker.

Bowlus Road Chief Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

Source: Business Insider

The tiny home on wheels is powered by a 600-amp hour, 7,680-watt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery system that gives the unit the ability to stay off-grid for up to two weeks.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer.

This means the trailer can be driven from Los Angeles to Miami or New York City, and back, on one charge, according to its maker.

Bowlus Road Chief Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

The exterior kitchen has a 110-volt and propane outlet to plug-in appliances like small barbecues and cooktops.

Bowlus Road Chief Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

The indoor kitchen is much more robust with its microwave, refrigerator-freezer, two-burner cooktop, shelves, and stainless steel sink.

Bowlus Road Chief Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

Source: Business Insider

The main cabin, which serves as a living room with seating and dining arrangement options, features two large skylights for more natural light during the day and indoor stargazing at night.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer.

Moving on, the bedroom at the rear of the trailer comes with a nightstand, reading lights, and two twin beds that can convert into a king bed.

Bowlus Road Chief Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

And like all the other rooms, the bathroom is fully equipped with the necessary accessories, like a shower, a toilet, a medicine cabinet, and mirrors, to name a few features.

Bowlus Road Chief Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.