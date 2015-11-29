Because its website crashed on Black Friday, Neiman Marcus is doing Black Saturday

US shoppers took to their smartphones, tablets and PCs in record numbers on Black Friday, spending $2.72 billion shopping online, according to IBM.

And one major retailer, Neiman Marcus, largely missed out, because its website kept crashing. The retailer says that the intermittent outage on Friday occurred over about 12 hours. It’s not revealing the cause of the outage.

But the retailer is trying to get back into the Black Friday game by extending all of its Black Friday online promotions until 6 PM central on Saturday.

So there’s still time to grab a Black Friday deal or two.

