Neiman Marcus just dropped its gift guide for the ultra-rich — and it's as extravagant as ever

Neiman Marcus Actress Rachel Brosnahan introducing the 2019 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts.

Neiman Marcus unveiled its 2019 Christmas Book, a curated collection of 800 holiday gift ideas, including eight ultra-luxe “Fantasy Gifts” with price tags that hit upwards of $US700,000.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, which include hands-on excursions like customising your own pair of Christian Louboutins in Paris and sitting front row at New York Fashion Week.

We took a look at the Fantasy Gifts and some of the most expensive items from the Christmas Book below.

If you’re a Neiman Marcus customer, holiday gifts are like a briefcase full of gold chocolate bars – you never know what you’re going to get.

The luxury department store just unveiled the 60th edition of its Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, part of its annual Christmas Book that essentially serves as a guide to holiday shopping for the one per cent. If you’ve got just shy of a million dollars squirreled away for the perfect present, then Neiman Marcus has got you covered, whether you’re looking for a limited-edition Aston Martin car designed by Daniel Craig, a $US70,000 multi-story “pet paradise,” or a vending machine full of Moët champagne.

Neiman Marcus has published its Christmas Book since 1926, in what was then a 16-page booklet designed as a Christmas card for the department store’s top customers. In recent years, it has become known for its opulent, ostentatious gifts.

We took a look at this year’s Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, as well as some of the most expensive items from the Christmas Book, below.

007 Astin Martin designed by Daniel Craig

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US700,007

James Bond actor Daniel Craig himself designed this limited-edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera – and there are only seven available. (We see what you did there, Mr. 007.) The package also includes a luxury Omega watch with a hand-engraved case and two tickets to the world premiere of “No Time To Die.”

Custom dog house designed by Rockstar Puppy and Denise Richards

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US70,000+

Designer Jessica Clark of Rockstar Puppy will travel directly to your home to custom design a “pet paradise” dog house, with help from actress and dog enthusiast Denise Richards.

A stay at Boucheron’s Place Vendôme apartment and your very own Perle au Trésor

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US695,000

This gift will take you to Paris for a stay at Boucheron’s Place Vendôme apartment, where you’ll meet with Boucheron creative director Claire Choisne and receive a tour of the Boucheron workshops.

The gilded cherry on top? You’ll take home a Perle au Trésor, a “precious objet d’art that opens to reveal a necklace, a bracelet, and two brooches.”

Design your own shoes at the Christian Louboutin atelier in Paris

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US125,000

At the Christian Louboutin atelier in Paris, you’ll work with a group of artisans to create a custom shoe before dining at the Michelin-starred Divellec and catching a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse.

You’ll also get to take home an additional five pairs of kicks for the road, of course.

Shop with Jeff Staple in Tokyo and snag limited-edition sneakers

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US110,000

A hypebeast’s fantasy, this gift involves one-on-one access with streetwear expert and shoe designer Jeff Staple on a four-day trip to Tokyo. Visitors will check out Staple’s favourite haunts and also snag at least eight limited-edition Staple shoes coming in 2020.

Learn how to make pasta at Chef Massimo Bottura’s country house in Modena, Italy

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US200,000

Chef Massimo Bottura will host guests at his country house in Modena, where he will teach a cooking class alongside third-generation pasta maker Giuseppe Di Martino. Participants will also be given an exclusive table at Bottura’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Osteria Francescana, and spend a day driving luxury cars in “Italy’s Motor Valley.”

Star in a video on celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Instagram

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US400,000

Famous celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic will host a personalised one-hour makeup session broadcast on his personal Instagram, during which you’ll “see for yourself why celebrities book him a year in advance,” according to Neiman Marcus.

Guests will also receive tickets to Dedivanovic’s “The Masterclass” and a package of high-end products used during the tutorial.

Attend fashion week like an insider

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US250,000

This trip to New York Fashion Week in February 2020 will pull out all the stops, including front-row seats to four fashion shows of your choice, a designer outfit to keep from each show, and personal hair, makeup, and styling services.

Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US35,000

This specialty Moët & Chandon vending machine comes in black, white, or gold for all your champagne dispensing needs. However, this price tag does not include alcohol.

TUMI Aluminium Extended Trip Luggage

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US1,395

Why travel with regular luggage when you can do so in style with a gold-plated suitcase?

Shinola Third Man Record Edition Gift Set

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US3,995

Play those old records on this sleek Shinola record player, which comes with a vinyl collection gift set.

“The Impossible Collection of Cigars”

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US2,150

“The Impossible Collection of Cigars” comes with a humidor and book stand.

Christolfe Pharrell Fashion Mood Flatware Set

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US2,900

This 24-piece flatware set was designed by legendary chef Jean Imbert and Pharrell Williams.

Versace Barocco Boxing Gloves

Neiman Marcus

Price: $US3,275

Get your blood flowing with a pair of designer boxing gloves.

