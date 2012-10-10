Neiman Marcus' Fantasy Christmas catalogue Is Out, And The Gifts Are Crazier Than Ever

It’s barely even Halloween, but Neiman Marcus has officially released its Christmas catalogue and with it, the luxury department store’s notorious Fantasy Gift List.



The nine items on this year’s fantasy list are all upwards of $30,000, with the most expensive item—His & Her watches from Van Cleef & Arpels called “Poetic Wish”—costing $1.09 million.

One of the weirdest items on the list was a $100,000 mini hen house that resembles a cottage.

Some of the other items include $30,000 for a walk-on role in the Broadway musical “Annie” and $150,000 for a “tailgating” trailer that has a flatscreen TV, Blu-ray Disc player, and state-of-the-art sound system, plus a one-year supply of Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye.

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

