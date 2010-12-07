10 Exorbitant Christmas Gifts For The Super Rich

Leah Goldman
gingerbread

Photo: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

If you’ve ever dreamt of owning a life size gingerbread house, this Christmas your dream can come true. Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus features “fantasy gifts” in its holiday gift idea section that are clearly designed for people with money to burn.These gifts won’t fit in a stocking — most of the gifts won’t even fit under the tree.

Tory Burch Family Chariot Electric Tricycle--$4,500

Source: Neiman Marcus

Danny Ferrington Handmade Ukulele--$6,000

Source: Neiman Marcus

customised Marfa, TX, Experience--$9,500

Source: Neiman Marcus

Edible Gingerbread Playhouse by Dylan's Candy Bar--$15,000

Source: Neiman Marcus

Leica M9 Neiman Marcus Edition Camera--$17,500

Source: Neiman Marcus

2011 Neiman Marcus Edition Camaro Convertible--$75,000

Source: Neiman Marcus

Tequila Avion Private Party by Colin Cowie--$125,000

Source: Neiman Marcus

Diamond and Gold His & Hers 50th Anniversary Charm Bracelet--$248,000

Source: Neiman Marcus

His & Hers MetroShip Luxury Houseboat--$250,000

Source: Neiman Marcus

Dale Chihuly Pool Sculpture Installation--$1,500,000

Source: Neiman Marcus

