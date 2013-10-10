A $US150,000 Falconry Kit Is The Most Absurd Item On Neiman Marcus' Christmas Gift List

It’s not even Halloween yet, but Neiman Marcus has already debuted its

2013 Fantasy Gifts in this year’s Christmas Book.

For those who are not familiar with the department store’s annual fantasy gift selection, they range anywhere between $US10,000 and almost $US2 million, and can be anything from rough diamonds to a work of art.

But by far and away the most ridiculous gift this year was a Bespoke Global Falconry Companion for $US150,000.

“Years of apprenticeship and study are behind you,” the guide insists. “Your raptor is trained, and you have received the ultimate title of Master Falconer. Now, your new Bespoke Global Falconry Companion is loaded and ready for its inaugural outing.”

Every Master Falconer’s dream, the kit comes with a leather trunk, walnut case for transporting your falcon, two chairs, a folding table, leather perch, gold perch (for the more discerning falcon, we assume), decanter and cigar carrying case, plus a backgammon board.

There are also some things one would actually need as a Master Falconer, like four hoods for the falcons to keep them calm, a protective glove, an anklet for the falcon, and various leashes.

$1,500 of the $US150,000 purchase price will be donated by Neiman Marcus to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

Check out some of the other fantasy gifts below.

The Ciclotte “Lean Machine” for $US11,000.

Forevermark Ultimate Diamond Experience (which includes a 25-carat rough diamond and trip to London to have it hand cut and polished) for $US1.85 million.

An overnight stay in the “Glass House” designed by architect Philip Johnson for $US30,000.

Indian Larry’s hand-built “Wild Child” Motorcycle for $US750,000.

Jeff Koon’s limited-edition “Dom Pérignon Balloon Venus” signed by the artist for $US20,000.

201-inch outdoor (waterproof) TV with loudspeaker system, subwoofers, and a built-in movie package for $US1.5 million.

Neiman Marcus 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante for $US344,500.

Check out all the videos for the gifts here.

