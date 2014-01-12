Neiman Marcus Announces Possible Data Breach

DALLAS (AP) — Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. has announced a possible data breach.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer on Saturday said Neiman Marcus was informed by a merchant processor in mid-December of potentially unauthorised payment card activity. Neiman Marcus spokeswoman Ginger Reeder says the activity was detected following customer purchases at stores.

Reeder says Neiman Marcus is working with federal law enforcement while also conducting its own investigation.

She declined to release how many accounts were possibly compromised and says the retailer has been contacting affected customers. Reeder says Neiman Marcus has also taken steps to further enhance information security.

Neiman Marcus, which operates more than 40 upscale stores plus has clearance centres, was acquired by Ares Management and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board for $US6 billion in October.

