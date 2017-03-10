Neiman Marcus is selling Ivanka Trump's brand again

Neiman Marcus is once again selling Ivanka Trump’s fashion line after it disappeared from the retailer’s website in early February.

Shannon Coulter, the originator of the anti-Trump #GrabYourWallet boycott movement, posted on Twitter on Wednesday that two new Trump brand items had surfaced on the retailer’s website.

Neiman Marcus now sells just two items from the Ivanka Trump brand — a $US4,360 ring and a $US5,400 ring.

The news that Neiman Marcus had apparently dropped Ivanka Trump’s brand came just hours after Nordstrom cut ties with the brand in early February.

In recent months, Ivanka Trump has become a popular target of activists encouraging people to boycott retailers selling her products, as well as other companies that do business with the Trump family. Retailers including Nordstrom, Shoes.com, and Belk have dropped the first daughter’s fashion line since the anti-Trump boycott movement #GrabYourWallet launched on social media in October.

