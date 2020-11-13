Neiman Marcus has unveiled this year's luxury Fantasy Gift guide with items starting at $95,000 — see what it includes

Neiman Marcus has unveiled its annual Fantasy Gifts list filled with accessories, experiences, and travel opportunities.

The list ranges from $US95,000 to $US870,000.

All gifts include a donation to charity foundations.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Neiman Marcus has unveiled its 2020 Fantasy Gifts list, the luxury department store’s annual gift guide for the wealthy.

As usual, this year’s Fantasy Gifts list encompasses a variety of opulent options from jewellery to travel trailers to vacations, all ranging between $US95,000 to $US870,000,.

According to Neiman Marcus’ news release, this year’s luxury list was selected to reflect “adventure,” “self-care,” “discovering cherished heirlooms,” and “spending quality time with loved ones” as we head into the holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Read more:





How a luxury e-commerce founder continued a key partnership with Neiman Marcus throughout the pandemic, while leaning into a socially distanced business model



All the Fantasy Gifts purchases will include donations to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation and other charities, depending on the gift.

This year’s Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts list of ranges across almost all industries, from travel to interior design to accessories.

Neiman Marcus Canyon Ranch.

This includes the Assouline Custom Travel Library, a custom library filled with books, furniture, and art curated by Assouline Publishing or husband and wife duo Prosper and Martine Assouline.

Neiman Marcus Assouline Custom Library.

The $US295,000 price tag includes a meeting to determine the look of the library and the installation of the curated “Travel from Home” themed space.

Neiman Marcus Assouline Custom Library.

The library can be up to about 323 square feet, and customers will receive round trip flights with Jet Linx to and from the Assouline Family’s New York City office for the design approval meeting.

Neiman Marcus An Assouline Custom Travel Library.

For the road travel hungry customers, Neiman Marcus also included a customisable Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer on this year’s list.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition.

The Bowlus trailer includes an indoor and outdoor kitchen, living area, bedroom, and bathroom.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition.

It also has an electrical system that’s powerful enough to last a full trip from Los Angeles to New York City or Miami, and back, on a single charge.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition.

Along with the baseline trailer, the Neiman Marcus edition comes with several accessories — like cookware and dinnerware — and an opportunity to work with Bowlus Road Chief’s CEO and chief designer Geneva Long to create a custom interior.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition.

This trailer package retails for $US255,000.

Neiman Marcus The Bowlus Bespoke Customised Endless Highways Performance Edition.

The Fantasy Gifts guide also has a $US345,000 “year of wellness with Canyon Ranch” package that begins with a seven-night trip for two people to the resort filled with personalised wellness programs and services.

Neiman Marcus Canyon Ranch.

Customers can pick between the Lenox, Massachusetts or Tucson, Arizona-based locations.

Neiman Marcus Canyon Ranch.

Canyon Ranch’s programs target areas like fitness, relaxation, wellness, nutrition, and spirituality, to name a few.

Neiman Marcus Canyon Ranch.

Following the stay, guests will have the opportunity to book monthly remote “consultations” and three additional week-long “check-up” trips.

Neiman Marcus Canyon Ranch.

Stays at the resort also include meals and round trip airfare with Jet Linx, the latter for only half of the four week-long bookings.

Neiman Marcus Canyon Ranch.

No holiday gift guide would be complete without a jewellery segment.

Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus’ Oscar Heyman collection.

In this case, it’s Neiman Marcus’ Oscar Heyman collection, and each ring ranges between $US100,000 to $US190,000.

Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus’ Oscar Heyman collection.

The ring collection consists of a $US190,000 3.11-carat Alexandrite and diamond ring, $US140,000 5.59-carat Paraiba Tourmaline and diamond ring, $US100,000 13.58-carat Mandarin Garnet and diamond ring …

Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus’ Oscar Heyman collection.

… $US130,000 6.47-carat Opal and diamond ring, $US150,000 10.26-carat Cat’s-eye Chrysoberyl and diamond ring, and a $US160,000 12.92-carat Star Ruby, fancy yellow and white diamond ring.

Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus’ Oscar Heyman collection.

Customers can also purchase the entire six-ring collection for $US870,000.

Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus’ Oscar Heyman collection.

Rings aren’t the only accessories on the list.

Neiman Marcus Keith and James.

Neiman Marcus also included a custom six-hat collection by Keith and James that are co-designed by owner James Keith and either musicians Run DMC, artist Pixel Pancho, artist Paul Gerben, artist RISK, artist Man One, or artist Leroy Campbell.

Neiman Marcus Keith and James.

The hats will be delivered bimonthly and will include hat boxes with signed art and two display cases.

Neiman Marcus Keith and James.

The $US95,000 gift also comes with an hour long virtual event with James Keith and the co-designers discussing the inspiration behind the hats.

Neiman Marcus Keith and James.

For the interior design focused customers, Neiman Marcus is also offering a $US145,000 collaboration with potter and interior designer Jonathan Adler to create game room filled with custom designed beaded artwork from Adler …

Neiman Marcus Jonathan Adler.

… and Adler-selected decor, furniture, accessories, and games.

Neiman Marcus Jonathan Adler’s bar.

The price also includes two 30-minute Zoom meetings and signed renderings of the room.

Neiman Marcus Jonathan Adler’s game table and chandelier.

For those looking for a winery getaway, this year’s Fantasy Gifts also includes a $US215,000 five-night trip for six people to the presidential suite at the Montage Healdsburg vineyard resort in California.

Neiman Marcus Montage Healdsburg vineyard and hotel.

This package includes four-hour spa treatments, outdoor activities …

Neiman Marcus Montage Healdsburg’s terrace.

… private dinners at the resort, a dinner at three-Michelin starred Single Thread, and a private wine tasting session with winemaker Jesse Katz.

Neiman Marcus Montage Healdsburg

The getaway will also include visits to neighbouring wineries, a trip to Single Thread’s farm, and a helicopter tour of Katz’s Aperture Estate and Winery, to name a few perks.

Montage Healdsburg Montage Healdsburg.

After the vacation, customers will receive monthly shipments of wine curated by Katz.

Neiman Marcus Montage Healdsburg’s dining area.

The first wine case shipment will include a gold Coravin wine preservation system and other other wine-related accessories.

Neiman Marcus Montage Healdsburg

Like the other destination gifts, Jet Linx will be providing a private trip to the resort.

Neiman Marcus Montage Healdsburg’s spa and pool.

For those looking for a more Western experience, Neiman Marcus included a three-day trip for six people to Perini Ranch in Buffalo, Gap Texas with husband and wife duo Tom and Lisa Perini.

Neiman Marcus Perini Ranch.

Unlike the winery experience, the Perini Ranch trip will consist of food from award-winning cook Tom Perini, live entertainment, custom cowboy boots …

Montage Healdsburg Perini Ranch.

… a helicopter trip to bull ranch Dudley Bros Ranch, a lesson on “all things beef,” and a year’s supply of Perini Ranch’s beef tenderloin.

Montage Healdsburg Perini Ranch.

This all things western and cattle getaway retails for $US185,000, including the private Jet Linx flight.

Neiman Marcus Perini Ranch.

The final gift on this ultra-luxe list is the $US345,000 Alaska-based Sheldon Chalet experience in Denali National Park.

Neiman Marcus The Sheldon Chalet in Alaska.

The five-night, six-guest trip includes a helicopter ride right to the resort, a private chef, and an array of outdoor activities.

Montage Healdsburg Sheldon Chalet.

These activities include a guided glacier hike and picnic, snow cavern exploration, rappelling, and the potential to see the Northern Lights if the visit happens between September and April, to name a few examples.

Montage Healdsburg Sheldon Chalet.

This Alaskan experience also tags on a photographer that can teach guests how to photograph the landscape …

Montage Healdsburg Sheldon Chalet.

… and a talk with Robert Sheldon, the son of Don Sheldon, a famed bush pilot who specialised in glacier landings and later discovered the location of the now-tourist destination.

Montage Healdsburg Sheldon Chalet.

As usual, airfare to Alaska is included in the package with Jet Linx.

Neiman Marcus The Sheldon Chalet in Alaska.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.