'Not OK': Neil Young denounces the use of his songs at Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Neil Young is the latest musician to complain about Trump’s use of his songs.

Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young wrote that he was “not OK” with his music being played at President Donald Trump’s Independence Day event on Friday at Mount Rushmore.

“Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Like a Hurricane” were at least two of Young’s songs that were played at the Independence Day event, according to videos shared by the musician’s Twitter account.

In the hours leading up to President Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore Friday night, a group of Native American protesters blocked the road to the national monument.

“I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT OK with me,” Young tweeted on Friday.

In June, The Rolling Stones and the estate of Tom Petty, respectively, threatened to sue Trump after their music was played at the president’s rallies.

The official Twitter account of Young shared videos of songs “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Like a Hurricane” being played at the venue.

This is NOT ok with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

In response to one video, Young wrote: "This is NOT OK with me." He later tweeted, "I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux," referring to Native American protestors who blocked the road leading up to Mount Rushmore and faced off with the National Guard in the hours before Trump's speech.

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

Protesters who were gathered outside the Independence Day event on Friday held signs that read “You Are On Stolen Land” and “Protect SoDak’s First People,” referencing the region where Mount Rushmore is located – Black Hills – as an area that is sacred for Native Americans, particularly the Lakota Sioux.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump onstage at the Independence Day event on Friday.

In regards to Young’s complaint about his music being used by Trump – it’s not his first time the artist has spoken out against the matter, and he’s also not the first musician to take issue with their songs being played by the current president.

Young first issued a complaint to Trump in 2015 after “Rockin’ in the Free World” was played during an official campaign announcement.

“Donald Trump was not authorised to use ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement. Neil Young, a Canadian citizen, is a supporter of Bernie Sanders for President of the United States of America,” said a statement from Young’s representatives at the time.

Recently, the family of the late Tom Petty condemned the apparent use of “I Won’t Back Down” at Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

Representatives for the Rolling Stones, BMI, published a statement in June threatening to sue Trump if he continued to use the band’s music at campaigning events.

“The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorised use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,” the statement read, per Rolling Stone. “If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.”

