Neil Young blasts Donald Trump for 'the misogyny and the racism'

Neil Young made it very clear on Thursday’s “Late Show” why he asked Donald Trump to stop using one of his biggest hits for the Republican presidential candidate’s campaign.

“No, I didn’t like that idea because of the misogyny and the racism,” Young told host Stephen Colbert of Trump’s use of the song in a pre-taped segment on Thursday’s “Late Show.” “Those two key facts are something you can’t ignore.”

In June of last year, Young first expressed his displeasure after Trump played his hit song “Rockin’ in the Free World” as the entrance music for the real estate mogul’s announcement of his presidential run.

That sparked one of Trump’s signature Twitter retorts, in which he called Young a “total hypocrite.” He claimed that they had met previously to discuss a business deal and that Young recently invited Trump to a concert. He followed that up with a tweet saying he “didn’t love [the song] anyway.”

As for the use of the song, Trump did licence its use, which Young recently acknowledged, though he says he was never asked about it. But the musician was also pleased that Trump discontinued the use of the song for his campaign.

As for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, whom Young supports, he’s cleared to use the hit.

Of course, Colbert couldn’t help but test the limits of Young’s boundaries for the song’s use. He asked if the rocker would allow it in cat or dog food commercials, or maybe as a late-night talk show’s theme song?

“No,” Young answered resolutely to all of the above.

See Neil Young discuss Donald Trump on “The Late Show” below:

