Neil Young's PonoPlayer Will Launch For $US400 So That We Can Hear Music The Way Artists Recorded It

Musician Neil Young is gearing up to announce PonoMusic, a new service aimed toward audiophiles who want the best possible sound.

Young is expected to unveil the service, alongside an iPod competitor called PonoPlayer, tomorrow at SXSW. But details have already been leaked ahead of the announcement via Computer Audiophile.

“It’s about the music, real music,” Young said in a press release. “We want to move digital music into the 21st century and PonoMusic does that. We couldn’t be more excited — not for ourselves, but for those that are moved by what music means in their lives.”

PonoMusic will offer 192kHz, 24-bit recordings with “digital-to-analogue conversion technology intended to present songs as they first sound during studio recording sessions,” according to Rolling Stone. The service will include songs from major labels as well as indie labels.

The PonoPlayer has 128GB of memory and can store anywhere from about 100 to 500 high-resolution digital music albums. A big complaint music junkies have about the iPod is the lack of quality audio. That’s what Young hopes to solve with PonoPlayer.

When it officially launches, the PonoPlayer will cost a hefty $US400. It will be available for preorder at a discount via Kickstarter starting March 12.

Check it out below.

