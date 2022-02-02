Neil Young’s former bandmates Crosby, Stills, and Nash follow in pulling their music from Spotify over misinformation on the platform

Joe Rogan and Neil Young’s row sparked Spotify customers to boycott the platform. AP

Neil Young’s former bandmates asked to pull their music from Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation on the platform.

David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash called misinformation on Joe Rogan’s podcast “dangerous.”

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell also pulled her music from Spotify last week.

Neil Young’s former bandmates asked their labels to pull their music from Spotify, joining Young in his ongoing dispute with streaming service over COVID-19 misinformation on the platform.

Last week, Young demanded his music be removed from the streaming platform over COVID-19 misinformation being shared by Joe Rogan, whose podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” is hosted by Spotify.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote in the open letter, according to Rolling Stone. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash — other solo artists who formed the folk music supergroup with Young called Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young — expressed support for their former bandmate.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” Crosby, Stills, and Nash said in a joint statement shared with Variety. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.”

They added: “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Crosby, Stills, and Nash are the latest musicians to put up a front against Spotify, following a similar request from Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” Mitchell said in a statement posted to her website on Friday. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”