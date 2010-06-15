Meet The Man Who Invented Those Stupid Kazoos That Are Ruining The World Cup

37-year-old Neil van Schalkwyk is the entrepreneur who started mass-producing a plastic version of the traditional South African vuvuzela in 2001. His company, Masincedane Sport, has sold an incredible number of horns — as you can hear very clearly from the World Cup broadcast.



Now van Schalkwyk has another genius idea: quieter horns.

Mail & Guardian:

“We have modified the mouthpiece. There is now a new vuvuzela which will blow noise that is 20 decibels less than the old one,” Neil van Schalkwyk, a partner at Masincedane Sport, told the Star newspaper.

“We hope to sell these at park-and-ride areas and public viewing areas,” added Van Schalkwyk, whose company owns the vuvuzela trademark.

Any ban or popular movement against the noise-markers, and van Schwalkwyk can count on selling

a second vuvuzela to World Cup fans.

