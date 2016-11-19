Neil deGrasse Tyson just tweeted that when he meets President Trump he 'may first grab his crotch'

You have to communicate with people in terms they will understand.

Perhaps that’s why famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted that when he first meets President-elect Trump, he “may first grab his crotch — to get his attention — then discuss Science with him.”

When I meet President Trump, I may first grab his crotch — to get his attention — then discuss Science with him.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 18, 2016

Trump, after all, was recorded on the campaign trail bragging that that when he met women, he’d “grab them by the pussy.”

And we know from a look at Trump’s presidential transition website that scientists, whenever they get a chance to meet with the president-elect, are going to want to make sure he’s paying attention.

