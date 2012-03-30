Zynga's Engineering VP Has Resigned

Photo: Twitter

Neil Roseman, Zynga’s VP of Engineering, has resigned after 15 months with the company, reports All Things D.He last oversaw the launch of Zynga’s games platform at Zynga.com, internally codenamed “Project Z,” which let people play games through the site instead of through Facebook.



Roseman said he was spending three to four days a week in San Francisco and was looking forward to spending more time with his family in Seattle.

He’s not sure where he’s headed next, but plans on doing something entrepreneurial.

