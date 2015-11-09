Neil Perry's second Burger Project opens in Sydney's CBD today

Burger entrepreneur Neil Perry. Photo: Simon Thomsen

Chef Neil Perry’s plans for global culinary domination take another small step forward today when he opens his second Burger Project restaurant in Sydney’s CBD.

The Rockpool and Qantas chef national and global expansion plans for Burger Project, and while he won’t say how many places he’s planning to open, Perry told Business Insider earlier this year that he expects to have 2000 people working for him in the “next five to six years”.

Over the next 18 months, Perry has three more Sydney outlets earmarked – at Gateway in October 2016; Parramatta, January 2017; and Broadway early 2017, plus two in Melbourne next year at Collins Square in March and Chadstone in September.

The first first Burger Project, opened 12 months ago at Sydney’s World Square. The second outlet is at the redeveloped MLC Centre in Martin Place. It’s open daily, 11am- 9pm.

Like the original, mark II has an open kitchen, along with seating for 80. The menu is nearly identical, with 10 different burgers, priced at around $10, fried chicken wings, chips, ice cream, shakes, house-made sodas, wines and beers.

The classic, $8.90, is beef with onion, pickles, tomato, lettuce and “secret sauce”, while the Aussie includes beetroot and cheese. There’s also a “burger in a bowl” – no bun, with extra lettuce.

The Martin Place venture is also going to take online orders every afternoon from 3pm. Perry says he wants to cater for people working late or seeking takeaway on the way home from work.

Perry calls Burger Project “fast food with slow food values”.

“We use 36-month grass fed Cape Grim beef with no additives, no hormones and it’s cut, minced and rolled into patties by hand daily,” he said. “Burger Project offers a different vibe but has the same uncompromising Rockpool ethic.”

Burger Project MLC Centre is at 19 Martin Place, Sydney.

Details are online here.

Burger Project at the MLC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.