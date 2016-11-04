Neil Perry's Bondi Junction Burger Project opens today -- and he's giving away 200 free burgers this weekend

Neil Perry. Photo: Simon Thomsen

Rockpool boss Neil Perry rolled out his seventh Burger Project site in Bondi Junction today – and he’s targeting the breakfast market from 7am daily.

The 241 Oxford Street restaurant, opposite Westfield, has a breakfast menu featuring egg & bacon and egg & sausage burgers alongside hash browns, orange juice and iced tea and coffee. The morning feed runs until 10am, after which it’s 13 different burgers, fries, ice cream desserts, shakes and thick shakes, beers and of course the Project White and Red wines made by famed South Australian winemaker Jeffrey Grosset.

The Bondi Junction outlet has an open kitchen and indoor/outdoor seating for 100, and to mark the launch, Perry is giving away 100 burgers a day this weekend, November 5-6, to the first 100 customers.

The new venture comes two years after the first Burger Project launched in at World Square. There are now stores at the MLC Centre, Macquarie Centre, Circular Quay and Bondi Junction, and in Melbourne at St Collins Lane and Chadstone.

Perry is hoping to have 20 Burger Project outlets nationally by the end of 2017, and 40 in the next two-and-a-half years.

Burger Project Bondi Junction at 241 Oxford Street is open 7am–10pm daily.

