Neil Perry just sold Rockpool to a private equity firm

Neil Perry has sold his Rockpool restaurant empire to private equity-backed Urban Purveyor Group, which is pushing towards a $1 billion IPO.

The merger of UPG, which owns the Fratelli and Sake brands, and the Rockpool Group creates a business with 47 venues, including Burger Project and the Rockpool Bar & Grill restaurants in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The company will be known as Rockpool Dining Group. UPG says the new business will have 47 venues, 15 dining brands, and more than 3000 employees in four states, with a turnover of more than $350 million.

The combined group now includes Rockpool Bar & Grill, Saké Restaurant & Bar, Spice Temple, Fratelli Fresh, The Cut Steakhouse, Rosetta, The Bavarian, Munich Brauhaus and Burger Project, which launched its seventh outlet today.

Perry keeps his flagship restaurant, 11 Bridge St (recently rebranded from Rockpool) and his Qantas consultancy of 20 years, as well as his recent deal with David Jones, under his Rockpool Consulting entity.

The chef will stay on as “Head of Culinary” in the new UPG venture, with his Rockpool co-founder and cousin Trish Richards joining the group’s finance team.

The price of the deal has not been disclosed, but industry sources speculate it may be worth up to $60 million. Rockpool Group brings six flagship restaurants in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth to the deal, as well as seven Burger Project outlets.

The deal is also payday for Perry’s US backer, David Doyle, who helped finance Rockpool Bar & Grill when it first launched a decade ago, providing the impressive aged global wines in the Sydney outlet that helped cement the restaurant’s reputation.

“Combining our strengths to create an outstanding global dining portfolio is a very exciting next chapter for Trish and I,” Perry said.

As the new Rockpool Dining Group pushes towards its IPO it plans to more than 80 outlets in 2017, with a goal of 200 in the next few years.

Perry has been rolling out Burger Project over the last two years with the ambition to open 40 in total in the next two years.

UPG has new versions of Bavarian, Saké and Fratelli Fresh on its drawing board.

A second outlet of Perry’s Melbourne-based Rosetta, this time in Sydney, plus a smaller format of Spice Temple and Rockpool Bar series are planned over the next year. UPG is also in discussions about venues in both London and Los Angeles.

The business funding the deal is Quadrant Private Equity, which last year paid $410 million for VIP Pet Foods.

A year ago Quadrant paid an estimated $200 million for UPG, and in April this year, added Barry McDonald’s Fratelli Fresh to its portfolio.

McDonald’s daughter, Nina Gravelis, Fratelli Fresh’s former COO, joined UPG’s senior leadership team as brand GM, but left the business soon after. Last month she reopened The Exchange on Oxford Street, Darlinghurst as a casual Italian eatery and also emerged as the buyer of Potts Point site that was Missy French, run by Neil Perry’s daughter, Josephine, which closed after just a year in business.

