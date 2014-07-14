Rockpool's Star Chef, Neil Perry, Is Opening A Burger Joint

Neil Perry’s Rockpool Bar & Grill wagyu burger. Source: Supplied

Move over Maccas: Rockpool chef Neil Perry is turning his attention to hamburgers, with plans to open a burger joint, the first of many, at Sydney’s World Square in October.

He’s the latest top chef to target the fast food market, with two-hat chef Warren Turnbull closing Assiette to open Chur Burger in Surry Hills, along with a chain of Mexican restaurants in New Zealand and Sydney, while Justin North launched the Charlie & Co burger chain four years ago.

Perry’s $24 wagyu beef hamburger with Gruyere cheese on a brioche bun at Rockpool Bar & Grill is routinely voted one of Sydney’s best and the chef says the burger spin off is something he’s been pondering with business partners Trish Richards and David Doyle for more than a year. It has the working title “Burger Project”, designed by architect Grant Cheyne with the Rockpool aesthetic in mind.

The 100-seat space will be casual, with a large open kitchen, where diners can see the burgers being made.

Perry says he wants to make a “people’s burger” that’s “high quality, accessible and affordable”. The beef patties will be made onsite from 36-month-old grass-fed chuck steak

The menu is still in development, but will mimic an American diner, with burgers, dogs, wings, chips, milkshakes, house sodas and ice creams.

“We’ve designed it so you’ll be able to dine in and relax, with music and a drink, or simply grab a burger and eat it on the go,” Perry says.

His vision is to begin with Australian expansion, before going global.

Burger Project enters a highly competitive burger market, with brands such as Grill’d, Moo Burger and Burgerlicious rolling out in recent years.

