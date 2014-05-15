Neil Patrick Harris Says He Was Offered CBS 'Late Show'

CBS/’The Late Show’ ‘I don’t have any interest in doing monologue, commercial, sketch, guest, guest, guest, musical act, good night,’ Neil Patrick Harris tells Howard Stern.

Neil Patrick Harris is a free agent now that his CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” ended last month.

While the actor is currently starring in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on Broadway, he revealed to Howard Stern today that his next role could have been David Letterman’s replacement on CBS’ “Late Show.”

NPH tells Stern that before Stephen Colbert got the gig, CBS Chairman Les Moonves approached him about taking over a late-night slot.

“[Moonves and CBS entertainment chairman Nina Tassler] called me in and sat me down and asked if [‘Late Show’] was something I’d be interested in doing … In that instance, I felt like I knew what my skillsets were and I kind of knew what it is that I wanted to do after [‘How I Met Your Mother’] … so I was surprised he pitched me that idea … I think I would get bored of the repetition fast, and the structure of it is so set. I don’t have any interest in doing monologue, commercial, sketch, guest, guest, guest, musical act, good night.”

Instead of a late night show in the 11:30 or 12:30 slot, NPH says he wants a variety show.

“I liked this weekly variety thing,” he told Stern. “I think if it’s weekly, and people really want to see it, and you trust that there’s a lot of really great shit on there, then you’re gonna get the guests to want to come on there — a weekly thing you’d have more time to prep for stuff, you could pre-tape stuff that would be really exciting, you could flesh it out more.”

Considering Maya Rudolph just landed her own variety show on NBC, the idea doesn’t sound that far-fetched.

