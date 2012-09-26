Neil Patrick Harris: This 'How I Met Your Mother' Monologue Took Me 7 Years To Memorize

If you asked anyone to explain the full seven seasons of “How I Met Your Mother to You,” you’d be there for a while.



If you asked Neil Patrick Harris to give you a recap, he’d be able to do it in a record 52 seconds.

That’s just what he did last night on the season eight premiere of HIMYM.

Last night after his character’s current lady love Quinn found out about one of Barney’s former relationships, she demanded to know about it on the spot, leading to the legendary explanation.

So, in case you’ve never watched the show, here’s your chance to get caught up in under a minute.

For the record, Harris tweeted out (jokingly) that the monologue took him seven years to memorize (the duration of the series thus far).



Note: CBS premiered this clip online before the season premiere; however, we figured most would be looking for it this morning because it was that great.

