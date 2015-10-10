Neil Patrick Harris takes a tumble in this week's ratings ranking of new network TV shows

Greg Endries/NBC ‘Best Time Ever’ is struggling to hold on to its audience.

Despite the name of his new live variety show on NBC, Neil Patrick Harris hasn’t been having the best time ever.

“Best Time Ever” tumbled 31% among the advertiser-coveted 18 to 49-year-old audience. Additionally, it saw a 26% fall in total viewers. Since last week, the show has gone from No. 5 to No. 7 new show after four weeks on-air.

That could bust NBC’s big theory that live television is the way to capture viewers. What seems to be happening is that audiences tune in for the novelty, but then tire of it quickly. We’re also seeing that occurring with NBC’s live musicals. Between “Sound of Music” and “Peter Pan,” the ratings fell 51%.

ABC/Ron Tom ‘Dr. Ken’ debuted well for ABC on Fridays.

The prognosis is better for Dr. Ken. While the Ken Jeong comedy didn’t fare so well with reviewers, it actually became the only new series to beat its Friday night lead-in, “Last Man Standing.” “Dr. Ken” is holding the No. 10 spot for now.

Fox holds three of the bottom six spots. Its comedies “Grandfathered” starring John Stamos, and “The Grinder” with Rob Lowe are ranked No. 12 and 14, respectively.

But the death watch is currently on for “Minority Report,” which remains in last place after three weeks on-air.

See the full rankings below:

1. “Blindspot” (NBC) 2.71 rating/9.59 million viewers (3 weeks on-air)

2. “The Muppets” (ABC) 2.16/6.54 (3 weeks)

3. “Life in Pieces” (CBS) 2.15/9.63 (3 weeks)

4. “Rosewood” (Fox) 2.06/6.51 (3 weeks)

5. “Quantico” (ABC) 1.92/7.06 (2 weeks)

6. “Limitless” (CBS) 1.85/9.72 (3 weeks)

7. “Best Time Ever with NPH” (NBC) 1.78/5.74 (4 weeks)

8. “Heroes Reborn” (NBC) 1.69/5.39 (3 weeks)

9. “Scream Queens” (Fox) 1.47/3.63 (3 weeks)

10. “Dr. Ken” (ABC) 1.43/6.71 (1 week)

11. “Code Black” (CBS) 1.35/7.71 (2 weeks)

12. “Grandfathered” (Fox) 1.33/4,61 (2 weeks)

13. “Blood & Oil” (ABC) 1.31/5.82 (2 weeks)

14. “The Grinder” (Fox) 1.24/4.01 (2 weeks)

15. “The Player” (NBC) 1.00/4.6 (3 weeks)

16. “Minority Report” (Fox) .90/2.58 (3 weeks)

Yet to premiere:

“Truth Be Told” (NBC, 10/16)

“Supergirl” (CBS, 10/26)

“Wicked City” (ABC, 10/27)

“Angel from Hell” (CBS, 11/5)

Note: Shows will be added on as they premiere. These numbers are based on live ratings through October 9 and do not count delayed viewing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.