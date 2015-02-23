Watch Neil Patrick Harris' big Oscars opening musical monologue

Kirsten Acuna
Neil patrick harris oscarsKevin Winter/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris opened the 87th Academy Awards with a big opening musical celebrating movies over the years.

But before diving into his song and dance with “Into the Woods” star Anna Kendrick, he started the show with a jab at the Oscar’s mostly white nominees.

“Today we honour Hollywood’s best and whitest. Sorry, brightest,” said Harris.

From there, Harris jumped into song and dance highlighting memorable movies like “Back to the Future” and “Indiana Jones.”

Neil patrick harris Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nph oscars 2015Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kendrick soon joined him on stage to honour and poke fun at her role as Cinderella in Disney’s live-action film. 

Anna kendrick neil patrick harrisKevin Winter/Getty Images
Neil patrick harris anna kendrickKevin Winter/Getty Images

Jack Black interrupted the show to awkwardly take the stage and snap a photo of himself before giving the stage back to the two.

Check out the performance below:

 

