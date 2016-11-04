Neil Patrick Harris is terrifying in the new trailer for Netflix's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

Meryl Gottlieb
A Series of Unfortunate Events Neil Patrick HarrisNetflixNeil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events.’

Netflix finally unveiled the first look of Neil Patrick Harris in “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

In the adaptation of the beloved children’s novels, Harris plays Count Olaf, the eccentric antagonist who is dead set on acquiring the fortune of the three Baudelaire orphans. 

The teaser released Thursday does a good job in describing the tall criminal with a distinct unibrow, calling him “a vile, terrible person,” “horrible,” and “awful.”

“You haven’t the faintest idea,” Harris’ Olaf sneers in reply.

Harris already seems at home as the peculiar villain. 

The series will premiere on Netflix on January 13, 2017. 

Watch the full teaser:

NOW WATCH: The first trailer for Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ sequel is here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.