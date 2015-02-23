Neil Patrick Harris mocks 'white Oscars' in show opening

Before Neil Patrick Harris kicked off the 87th Academy Awards with a big musical number, the Oscar host opened the ceremony with a jab at the award’s mostly white nominees.

“Welcome to the 87th Oscars. Tonight, we honour Hollywood’s best and whitest. Sorry, brightest,” said Harris.

After the Oscar nominations were announced in January, many were outraged by the lack of African American actors nominated.

All of the best supporting actor and actress along with the best actor and best actress nominees are noticeably white.

The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2015 nominations are the second time in nearly 20 years where the acting nominees haven’t included an actor of colour.

Watch the clip of Harris below via THR.

