Inside The Remarkable Rise Of Neil Patrick Harris, One Of Hollywood's Few Gay Leading Men

Kevin Lincoln

neil patrick harris barney stinson

Neil Patrick Harris has had one of the stranger paths to stardom of any actor now working.

And that’s a major part of why we love him.

NPH is as versatile as they come: a talented singer, dancer and actor, he’s hosted awards shows and carried miniseries in addition to his regular acting gigs.

With the 38-year-old Harris co-hosting “LIVE! With Kelly” today, we figured we’d take a walk through the many rooms of his intriguing career.

NPH and Burtka had twins via surrogate in October 2010: a boy named Gideon and a girl named Harper.

Now check out some of NPH's child-star comrades who still have careers.

Click here to see the child stars who didn't crash and burn >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.