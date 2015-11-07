This Bollywood star reported to be cast on next 'Game of Thrones' season won't be on the show, after all

Getty Images Nil Nitin Mukesh arrives at the 2009 International Indian Film Academy Awards in China.

Reports that Bollywood star Neil Nitin Mukesh had been cast on “Game of Thrones” turn out to be false. A source close to the show told Business Insider that Mukesh “is not part of the cast, nor is he being offered a role.”

The news began with an interview Mukesh did with the Mumbai Mirror in which he allegedly stated that he had been offered a role on HBO’s hit fantasy show. From there, the international media picked up the story. The reported casting also apparently trended on Twitter.

The article states that Mukesh claimed that he worked with stunt coordinator Greg Powell, who it’s said is working on “Thrones,” on the Indian film “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.”

“Greg has directed two sword-fighting sequences in ‘PRDP’ for which I had to train for over a month in order to get the stance and wrist movements right,” Mukesh said, according to the local newspaper. “He seemed pretty impressed with all the hard work I put in and made the offer when we were shooting for the climax scene a few months ago.”

“Game of Thrones,” though, isn’t currently listed on Powell’s IMDb page.

Mukesh claimed that he would “play a royal” and be featured in “combat scenes” on “Game of Thrones.” Some reports said the he was cast as a White Walker, one of the show’s race of human-like warriors who are said to have last been active 8,000 years ago during the generation-long winter.

He also reportedly said that he wouldn’t mind going nude for the HBO series: “I am OK with it if it’s required for my character. I am not intimidated by it as an actor.”

BI reached out to Mukesh for comment. An HBO representative declined to comment.

“Game of Thrones” is currently shooting its sixth season, which is expected to premiere in Spring 2016.

