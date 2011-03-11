Yelp's VP Of Engineering Neil Kumar Leaving, Michael Stoppelman Taking Over

Neil Kumar

Yelp’s VP of Engineering Neil Kumar is leaving the company after 5.5 years, we have confirmed.He’ll be taking some time off and travelling before figuring out what’s next. (At this point, he’s likely vested, and may have even sold some stock when Yelp took its huge round from Elevation Partners last year.)



Kumar joined the company in 2005 after previously working at Sony on video game and music projects.

We hear the tech team is in good hands — the company’s new VP of Engineering is a familiar face.

It’s Michael Stoppelman, brother of Yelp cofounder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman.

Michael has been with Yelp for more than 4 years, recently overseeing search and mobile, according to his LinkedIn profile, which was updated with his new title 3 days ago.

