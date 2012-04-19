This Is Reportedly The Apartment Where Bo Xilai's Wife Had An Affair With Her UK Lover

The Times of London has new details on the love nest used by Bo Xilai’s wife Gu Kailai and the murdered UK businessman Neil Heywood.



The British paper alleges that Gu moved to the UK in 2001 to help with her son, now known as something as a playboy, with his studies. She also set up a business.

While in the UK shared her “shabby” £250,000 ($399,000) top-floor terrace apartment in Bournemouth, a sleepy seaside town, with Neil Heywood. Two sources have confirmed that the pair were having an affair, which Heywood later ended for unknown reasons.

Google Street view of the apartment:

Photo: Google Street View

When asked how he knew they were a couple, one source said: “Body language. When a man pinches a lady on the backside, as they’re going up the stairs … Over-friendly.”

Gu has since been arrested for the death of Heywood. It is thought that he may have threatened to reveal that she had made a massive money transfer.

