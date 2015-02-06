Neil Helm is stepping down as CEO of OzForex

Neil Helm. Supplied

Neil Helm is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of the ASX-listed foreign exchange online trading platform OzForex.

The former Macquarie Bank executive director says he’s been fortunate and privileged to be the CEO for the last seven-and-a-half years.

“I continue to be passionate about the business and the opportunities ahead for the company,” he says. “However, following the successful IPO in 2013 and the Company’s first year of operation as an independent, listed entity and with the Company in such great shape I feel the time is right for me to make a lifestyle change and spend more time with my family.”

Chairman Peter Warne says Helm has been instrumental in the growth of OzForex and the company’s successful listing on the ASX in October 2013.

Helm led the decision by Macquarie Group in June 2007 to make its initial investment in OzForex as well as the subsequent investments from Carlyle Group and Accel Partners in November 2010.

He will remain as CEO until a successor is appointed.

OzForex have been trading about 9% lower in recent weeks after Westpac announced it was withdrawing from providing banking services to the online foreign exchange group. OzForex has banking relationships with 15 financial services institutions globally.

Its shares last traded at $2.45.

