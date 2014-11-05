Neil DeGrasse Tyson's 'Most Astounding Fact About The Universe' Will Bring You To Tears

Time Magazine offers its readers a great series called “10 Questions” where some of the famous, most interesting people in the world answer 10 questions about their careers, beliefs, experiences, and more.

In 2012, Time interviewed Neil DeGrasse Tyson. Tyson is an astrophysicists as well as the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. But you might know him best for his recent role in last year’s television series “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.”

Tyson is renowned for his efforts to communicate the wonders of the universe to the public. He does this best through his staggering social media following and also on the popular radio program he hosts called StarTalk. With 2.58 million Twitter followers, he is by far the most followed astronomer on Twitter and perhaps the most famous astrophysicist in the world.

Perhaps the most profound statement Tyson has ever made was during his interview with Time Magazine in 2012. When he was asked “What is the most astounding fact you can share with us about the universe?” Tyson responded with something that will not only inspire you but bring you closer to the cosmos.

One of the many inspirational quotes from the clip starts with Tyson looking up:

When I look up at the night sky and I know that yes we are a part of this universe, we are in this universe, but perhaps more important than both of those facts is that the universe is in us,” Tyson said. “When I reflect on that fact, I look up, many people feel small cause they’re small and the universe is big, but I feel big because my atoms came from those stars. There’s a level of connectivity.

In the spirit of the upcoming film “Interstellar” we encourage you to listen to his whole response, set to music and mind-blowing universe imagery by YouTuber Max Schlickenmeyer:

