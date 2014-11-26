Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains The Science Behind Wormholes And Black Holes -- And How 'Interstellar' Got It Wrong

Much of the film Interstellar is centered around the existence of a wormhole and black hole, which happen to be two of the most perplexing things in the universe. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson explains how wormholes and black holes really work.

