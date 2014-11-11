Neil DeGrasse Tyson Tweeted A Surprisingly Good Review For The Science Of 'Interstellar'

Aly Weisman
Neil degrasse tyson in space ooyala 16x9Will Wei, Business Insider

Unlike his scientific review of “Gravity,” Neil deGrasse Tyson is full of praise for Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar.”

The astrophysicist reviewed the new film via Twitter Sunday night, posting his thoughts to his 2.61 million followers.

In addition to pointing out how many of the scientists or engineers in the film are played by women (half), he also discussed the factuality behind worm holes, black holes, and relativity of time.

Read deGrasse Tyson’s full “Interstellar” review below, though he does warn “Never look to me for opinions on new films… all I do is highlight the science one might or might not find in them.”

“Interstellar” raked in $US47.5 million at the box office over the weekend  —  still not as great as the $US55 million “Gravity” opening weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.