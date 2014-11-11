Neil DeGrasse Tyson Tweeted A Surprisingly Good Review For The Science Of 'Interstellar'

Unlike his scientific review of “Gravity,” Neil deGrasse Tyson is full of praise for Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar.”

The astrophysicist reviewed the new film via Twitter Sunday night, posting his thoughts to his 2.61 million followers.

In addition to pointing out how many of the scientists or engineers in the film are played by women (half), he also discussed the factuality behind worm holes, black holes, and relativity of time.

Read deGrasse Tyson’s full “Interstellar” review below, though he does warn “Never look to me for opinions on new films… all I do is highlight the science one might or might not find in them.”

In #Interstellar: All leading characters, including McConaughey, Hathaway, Chastain, & Caine play a scientist or engineer.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: There’s a robot named KIPP. One of the Executive Producers, a physicist, is named Kip. I’m just saying.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: And in the real universe, strong gravitational fields measurably slow passage of time relative to others.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: Experience Einstein’s Relativity of Time as no other feature film has shown.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: Experience Einstein’s Curvature of Space as no other feature film has shown.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

Relativity. Gravity. Quantum. Electrodynamics. Evolution. Each of these theories is true, whether or not you believe in them.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: The producers knew exactly how, why, & when you’d achieve zero-G in space.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: You observe great Tidal Waves from great Tidal Forces, of magnitude that orbiting a Black Hole might create

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: You enter a 3-Dimensional portal in space. Yes, you can fall in from any direction. Yes, it’s a Worm Hole.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: They reprise the matched-rotation docking manoeuvre from “2001: A Space Odyssey,” but they spin 100x faster.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: Of the leading characters (all of whom are scientists or engineers) half are women. Just an FYI.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: On another planet, around another star, in another part of the galaxy, two guys get into a fist fight.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar, if you didn’t understand the physics, try Kip Thorne’s highly readable Bbook “The Science of Interstellar”

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar, if you didn’t understand the plot, there is no published book to help you.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

REMINDER: Never look to me for opinions on new films. All I do is highlight the science one might or might not find in them.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

In #Interstellar: They explore a planet near a Black Hole. Personally, I’d stay as far the hell away from BlackHoles as I can

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 10, 2014

“Interstellar” raked in $US47.5 million at the box office over the weekend — still not as great as the $US55 million “Gravity” opening weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.