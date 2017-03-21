Neil deGrasse Tyson warns Trump's proposed budget would make America 'weak, sick, and stupid'

Madeleine Sheehan Perkins
Famous astrophysicist and cosmologist Neil deGrasse Tyson ripped President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, sending a series of tweets fashioned after Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Tyson’s tweets attacked Trump’s proposed cuts to science agencies, health programs, education programs, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Business Insider previously reported on Donald Trump’s proposed budget, which cuts funding to: NASA, the US Departments of Treasury, Energy, the Interior, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Education, Commerce, Health and Human Services, Justice, Labour, Agriculture, the State Department, and the EPA.

Trump’s new budget would increase funding to the US Departments of Veteran’s Affairs, Homeland Security, and Defence

Here are some of the tweets from Tyson’s tweetstorm against Trump:

Tyson also took a dig at the lack of diversity in Trump’s Cabinet, tweeting:

