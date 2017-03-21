Neil deGrasse Tyson warns Trump's proposed budget would make America 'weak, sick, and stupid'

Famous astrophysicist and cosmologist Neil deGrasse Tyson ripped President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, sending a series of tweets fashioned after Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Tyson’s tweets attacked Trump’s proposed cuts to science agencies, health programs, education programs, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Business Insider previously reported on Donald Trump’s proposed budget, which cuts funding to: NASA, the US Departments of Treasury, Energy, the Interior, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Education, Commerce, Health and Human Services, Justice, Labour, Agriculture, the State Department, and the EPA.

Trump’s new budget would increase funding to the US Departments of Veteran’s Affairs, Homeland Security, and Defence

Here are some of the tweets from Tyson’s tweetstorm against Trump:

Tyson also took a dig at the lack of diversity in Trump’s Cabinet, tweeting:

The fastest way to Make a America Weak Again: Cut science funds to our agencies that support it.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

The fastest way to Make America Sick Again: Cut funding to the National Institutes of Health

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

The fastest way to Make America Stupid: Cut funds to programs that support education.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

The fastest way to thwart Earth’s life-support systems for us all: Turn EPA into EDA — the Environmental Destruction Agency.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

The very best way to support and feed your delusions: Surround yourself with people whose world views match yours exactly.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

