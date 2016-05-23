Neil deGrasse Tyson: Here's how long you could survive on each planet in our solar system

We know how long a human being could survive on a summer day on Mars without a spacesuit. (Answer: not long at all.) But what about the other planets in our solar system?
Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks it down.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Will Wei, and Alana Kakoyiannis
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.
