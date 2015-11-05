NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: How lightsabers could work



“Star Wars” lightsabers are a novel idea. They’re lightweight, portable, and their laser-like beams can cut through just about anything. Unfortunately, the reality isn’t so simple. Astrophysicist and “StarTalk Radio” host Neil deGrasse Tyson explains how the fictional blade would work in real life.

Produced by Christine Nguyen, Darren Weaver and Kamelia Angelova. Additional production by Rob Ludacer.

