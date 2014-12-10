Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Here's What Everyone Gets Wrong About Solar Flares

Solar flares are a rather common occurrence that, if strong enough, could cause a huge catastrophe on Earth by causing mass communication disruptions and power outages. Our favourite astrophysicist, and host of StarTalk Radio, Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what a solar flare is and why we should all “chilax.”

