Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Here's What Everyone Gets Wrong About Solar Flares

Solar flares are a rather common occurrence that, if strong enough, could cause a huge catastrophe on Earth by causing mass communication disruptions and power outages. Our favourite astrophysicist, and host of StarTalk Radio, Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what a solar flare is and why we should all “chilax.”
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Will Wei, and Alana Kakoyiannis.
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.
