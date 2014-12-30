Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Role Models Are Overrated

StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson is a renowned astrophysicist who heads up the Hayden Planetarium. Part of his success comes from how he views role models, which he thinks are overrated.

