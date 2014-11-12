Neil DeGrasse Tyson Points Out Some Big Plot Holes In 'Interstellar'

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson let his 2.62 million Twitter followers know what he thought about Christopher Nolan’s new spacey, sci-fi film “Interstellar.” And his overall opinion appeared surprisingly positive given another astronomer’s, Phil Plait, very negative review earlier last week.

It looks like he’s now having second thoughts on the film with his latest tweets that he’s dubbing the “Mysteries of #Interstellar.”

It’s not necessarily the science Tyson is questioning but rather particular plot points. Check out what he has to say about the film after mulling it over for a few days:

Mysteries of #Interstellar: If you can poke through a tesseract and touch books, why not just write a note & pass it through.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

Mysteries of #Interstellar: Stars vastly outnumber Black Holes. Why is the best Earthlike planet one that orbits a Black Hole

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

Mysteries of #Interstellar: Who in the universe would ever know the titles of all their books, from behind, on an bookshelf.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

Mysteries of #Interstellar: How a pickup truck can drive with a flat tire among densely planted corn stalks taller than it.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

Mysteries of #Interstellar: If wormholes exist among our planets, then why can’t one open up near Earth instead of Saturn.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

Mysteries of #Interstellar: Gotta tell you. Mars (right next door) looks waay safer than those new planets they travelled to.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

Mysteries of #Interstellar: If you crack your space helmet yet keep fighting, the Planet’s air can’t be all that bad for you.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

Mysteries of #Interstellar: Can’t imagine a future where escaping Earth via wormhole is a better plan than just fixing Earth.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

Mysteries of #Interstellar: In this unreal future, they teach unscientific things in science class. Oh, wait. That is real.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2014

