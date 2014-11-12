Neil DeGrasse Tyson Points Out Some Big Plot Holes In 'Interstellar'

Jessica Orwig
Neil deGrasse Tyson looks at PlutoWill Wei, Business InsiderNeil deGrasse Tyson

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson let his 2.62 million Twitter followers know what he thought about Christopher Nolan’s new spacey, sci-fi film “Interstellar.” And his overall opinion appeared surprisingly positive given another astronomer’s, Phil Plait, very negative review earlier last week.

It looks like he’s now having second thoughts on the film with his latest tweets that he’s dubbing the “Mysteries of #Interstellar.”

Interstellar matthew mcconaughey cooperParamount/InterstellarScene from ‘Interstellar’

It’s not necessarily the science Tyson is questioning but rather particular plot points. Check out what he has to say about the film after mulling it over for a few days:

