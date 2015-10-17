Neil deGrasse Tyson has a problem with all the US presidential candidates

The 2016 Presidential election debates are in full swing, but Neil deGrasse Tyson believes that no one is actually asking the important questions.
Produced by Darren Weaver and Kamelia Angelova. Additional production by Kevin Reilly and Rob Ludacer.
Follow TI: On Facebook
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.