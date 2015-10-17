Neil deGrasse Tyson has a problem with all the US presidential candidates

The 2016 Presidential election debates are in full swing, but Neil deGrasse Tyson believes that no one is actually asking the important questions.

Produced by Darren Weaver and Kamelia Angelova. Additional production by Kevin Reilly and Rob Ludacer.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.