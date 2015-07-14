Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why they call Pluto a dwarf planet

For one reason or another, some people are still upset about Pluto’s demotion from planet to dwarf planet. This demotion, by the way, occurred all the way back in 2006.
So, what does famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson have to say to these people? “Get over it. It’s done. Just get over it.”
The StarTalk Radio host explains why it makes perfect sense to classify Pluto as a dwarf planet.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Will Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.
