Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Pluto Is Not A Planet So 'Get Over It'

For one reason or another, some people are still upset about Pluto's demotion from planet to dwarf planet. This demotion, by the way, occurred all the way back in 2006. So, what does famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson have to say to these people? "Get over it. It's done. Just get over it." The StarTalk Radio host explains why it makes perfect sense to classify Pluto as a dwarf planet.

