NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Of Course, Humans Will Kill Each Other In Space

War in space is something we often see in movies and TV shows, but it’s quite a ways off from becoming a reality.



Even so, history tells us that humans will almost definitely wage war in space.

StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why humans will kill each other in space, and he also tells us the one thing that could prevent space wars from happening altogether:

StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.

