Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Don't Be Fooled, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Barely Takes You Into Space

When it comes to space travel, Neil deGrasse Tyson wants to go to “the moon, Mars, or beyond.” Taking a trip on Richard Branson’s spaceship for tourists, Virgin Galactic, isn’t good enough for the host of StarTalk Radio, though.

Sure, Virgin Galactic passengers will get a nice view of the stars and they can say that they’ve been to space, but the trip just barely touches space.

Neil deGrasse Tyson explains more below:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio "Behind the Scenes" on YouTube. Produced by Will Wei, Robert Libetti, and Kamelia Angelova

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.