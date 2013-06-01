Neil deGrasse Tyson Explains How We Can Stop Earth-Destroying Asteroids

President Barack Obama wants to send astronauts to asteroids, and he’s even giving NASA $100 million to figure out a way to lasso asteroids.



As ridiculous as that might sound, world renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson praises Obama’s and NASA’s asteroid retrieval initiative.

“You kind of want to know how to move asteroids around – that’s a good thing to be able to do,” Tyson tells us. “Because one day we’re going to find one with our name on it.”

The host of StarTalk Radio explains how lassoing an asteroid could actually work and he also tells us about different methods to move asteroids below:



StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.

Produced by Will Wei, Robert Libetti, and Kamelia Angelova

