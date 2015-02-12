Neil deGrasse Tyson tried to steal Conan's staff while promoting his new 'Star Talk' show on 'Late Night'

Famed astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium Neil deGrasse Tyson tried to steal some of Conan’s top talent during his appearance on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” on February 10 — after dropping some moon knowledge.

Tyson is getting his own late night show called “Star Talk” on the National Geographic Channel starting in April, and he’s hiring.

“Who would go work on a show like that?” Conan asked.

The moon that hangs in the backdrop of Conan’s set chimed in that it would want to work on Tyson’s show.

Conan pleaded with the moon to stay by proving how well he knows the moon and claiming their history should be enough to keep the moon on his show.

“You sometimes change shape, you only come out at night, and you’re responsible for teen wolf,” Conan said.

Then Tyson appeared to clear up Conan’s moon misconceptions and was greeted with a thunderous applause.

“The moon changes shape continuously during the monthly orbit around the Earth, and while it does this it’s visible in the day time just as often as it is at night,” Tyson said. “And only a lunatic would blame teen wolf on the moon.”

Conan forbid Tyson from taking the moon.

So Tyson offered Conan’s right hand man Andy a job on his show. And — as is fitting from the host of “Cosmos: A Spacetimes Odyssey” — he launched into a speech touting the wonders of the universe and of Andy himself.

“Andy may be small in time and space, but he is a universe unto himself, comprised of atoms whose origins can be traced back to the stars that exploded billions of years ago,” Tyson said.

Andy looked a little freaked out at first:

“Andy, come with me,” Tyson said.

Andy couldn’t resist Tyson’s charm and left the set with him:

Conan’s moon then followed suit:

You can watch the full clip from the show below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.