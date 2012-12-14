Neil deGrasse Tyson On What Cities Of The Future Will Look Like

In the most recent episode of his StarTalk podcast, Neil deGrasse Tyson wonders why cities haven’t changed all that much in recent decades, considering how far technology has advanced.



“I’m old enough to remember you didn’t go more than a week or two before the weekly magazines would extoll the virtues of the city of tomorrow, the homes of tomorrow… everything was about tomorrow.”

Tyson discusses the “city of tomorrow” with comedian Eugene Mirman and futurists Melissa Sterry and Jason Silva below:

Produced by Business Insider Video

