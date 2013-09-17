Neil DeGrasse Tyson Wants To Go To Europa -- A Moon With An Ocean Of Water

Humans have set foot on the moon and NASA has sent multiple rovers to Mars. So, where should we go next?

Astrophysicist and StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson wants to explore deep space. More specifically, Tyson wants to visit Europa — a moon of Jupiter which is believed to have an ocean of water beneath its surface.

“On Earth, any place we find liquid water, we find life,” Tyson tells us. “So, one of NASA’s edicts is to follow the water; maybe you’ll find life.”

Learn more about Europa and the other planets and moons Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks we should explore below:

StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe.

